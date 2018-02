Citing lack of time, inclination and energy, a lot of people exercise only on the weekends and think that it is okay to do so. But when you don’t work out throughout the week and suddenly go to the gym on weekends, it impacts the body adversely. Leading a sedentary lifestyle 5 or 6 days of the week and then breaking a sweat at the gym over the weekend can massively increase the risk of injury and also negatively impacts the BMI (Body Mass Index), says Dr Pramod Bhor, Orthopedist & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi.

How to stay healthy through the week:

• Do moderate exercises at least 5 times a week, for 45 minutes. Read: For weight loss, try strength training.

• Do not pursue any specific sport only because your friend is doing it, you should assess if you have the time to train and a fit body to do it. E.g. people with knee problems must avoid tennis and badminton

• You must train properly under the guidance of a qualified professional before taking up a rigorous sport

• While working out in a gym, make sure to follow the instructions of your trainer. Doing it by yourself or following what you saw on social media might cause injury

• Do not eat junk food during the week. Drinking lots of coffee, tea, and aerated drinks also increase the risk of obesity.

Read: Do these 5 fun workouts to lose weight.

How to take care of eating habits and make time for exercise during the week

• Eating patterns can be easily managed by noting down whatever you eat and its time of consumption. You can then modulate your diet, or seek help from a dietician.

• Plan your food schedule on a Sunday for the entire week; this will make sure you don’t skip any meal or rush yourself to prepare meals.

• Follow recommended fitness and nutrition apps

• You can work out near your workplace as and when you take a short break, or join a gym close by. It is not necessary that you have to exercise in the morning; you can do it at any time

Image source: Shutterstock