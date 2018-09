Niacin can be termed as a water-soluble vitamin which can help your body to absorb fat and carbohydrates from the food you eat. It can help your nervous system to function properly and smoothly. So, it is good for your health as well as your skin and health. Niacin deficiency may lead to inflammation of the skin, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and dementia. And you may also exhibit symptoms like a headache, fatigue, canker sores, vomiting and memory loss. We tell you about the foods which contain niacin and can help you to stay fit and fine.

Eggs: Many of us like eggs and they are found in most of the households. So, you can just eat eggs to get niacin. Seafood: King mackerel, salmon and tuna are some of the fishes which contain a good amount of niacin. Dairy products: Milk, buttermilk, cheese and so are a potent source of calcium and along with that they have are abundant in niacin as well. So, when are you including dairy products in your diet? Legumes: peanuts, sunflower seeds, kidney beans and lentils are also loaded with niacin and can help you to stay in top shape. Fruits: To stay healthy and maintain the smooth functioning of your body, you will require to eat fruits. They can also help you to shed those extra kilos and get a glowing skin. So, fruits like strawberries, cranberries, figs, pineapples, apples, coconuts, grapefruits, kiwis, mangoes and dates are jam-packed with niacin. Grains: Whole grains, wheat flour, long-grain brown rice and oats are loaded with niacin. Spices: You may find spices like cinnamon, paprika, coriander, chilli powder, mustard powder, oregano and fennel seeds in your kitchen easily. Furthermore, they are also a part of our daily cooking. They can add and enhance the flavour of almost any dish. They are also rich in niacin and will help you to keep many health problems like gastrointestinal issues at bay. Beverages: We all love tea and coffee and do you know that they also have some amount of niacin? So, you can have it but in controlled quantity. Avoid going overboard.

The take-home message: If taken in larger amounts niacin can be harmful and can cause side-effects. It can cause liver problems, abdominal cramps, skin problems and so on. So, be careful and consult your expert before opting for it. Lead a happy and a healthy life.