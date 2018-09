If you are a health and fitness enthusiast, you must have certainly heard about inflammation as a condition. It is, in fact, one of the most trending words in the world of wellness these days. Inflammation is something that your body needs. It is your body’s natural response to safeguard against and infection and get cured. However, it is beneficial till it remains the acute condition. The moment it turns chronic, it hints that your immune system has got over loaded, say doctors.

According to experts, inflammation can be related to everything, starting from skin conditions to allergies, headaches, very painful menstruation and chronic diseases. Explaining the causes resulting in chronic inflammation doctors blame inappropriate diet rich in refined sugars, gluten, diary and hydrogenated oils, gut health related disorders, stress, environmental toxins, inadequate or no sleep and sedentary lifestyle. Bringing some changes to diet and eating what you should eat during inflammation prepare your body to fight the chronic disorder. Here is all that you should eat to reduce inflammation.

Blueberries: Rich in oxidants, particularly resveratrol, gallic acid and proanthocyanidins that save you from oxidative stress, blueberries and other dark-coloured berries are considered to curb triggers of inflammation. Having a cup of blueberry juice will effectively help you keep inflammation at bay.

Ginger: Ginger is bliss for your health. Be it any condition (most of them that we know), ginger comes to your rescue almost every time. Chronic inflammation too is not an exception. It is an efficient body immunity booster and plays a potent role in cleansing your body from germs. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that directly protect your body from chronic inflammation and relief you from pain. You can add ginger to your meals, salads and beverages and have it.

Cacao: Doctors connect deficiency of magnesium to inflammation. Cacao, being unroasted, has twice the antioxidants of traditional cocoa that is roasted and is known to be a storehouse of magnesium as well. Hence, it is bliss in healing chronic inflammation. This is a great option for chocolate lovers. Having a block of dark chocolate or hormone balancing hot chocolate can give you enough dose of cacao to make your body magnesium rich.

Turmeric: It is rich in Curcumin, a compound that make it an active antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. thus, turmeric acts a great natural healer for chronic inflammation. In fact, it works better than certain drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen in curbing inflammation, several studies show. Including half teaspoon of dried turmeric or half inch of fresh turmeric root in your diet a couple of times a week may work wonder in treating inflammation.