Weight gain and weight loss, both are serious concerns. While there are some that find it very difficult to shed weight, there are others who struggle to put on weight. ‘Both these extremes are not good. It means having the right Body Mass Index (BMI),’ says Pooja Udeshi, consultant Sports nutritionist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

We ask her to point out 5 superfoods for weight gain in this summer:



1) Fleshy fruits

Summer calls for eating the right things for weight gain! ‘Have loads of fleshy fruits like mango, banana, chickoo etc. Seasonal fruits like mango is known to increase weight in case of regular consumption. It is nutrient rich and filled with calories. Likewise, avocados have high calories and it’s a fruit known for its fat content. Adding them to salads or having its juice is also a good option.

Have these as raw fruits or smoothies. It is best to be consumed as breakfast.

2) Starch

Snacking on starches is the best way to gain weight this season. Have beans, potatoes or corn for a high calorie diet. Other healthy sources of starchy carbs are Oats, quinoa, legumes etc. Read: Recipe of Aloo ka halwa for weight gain!

3) Dairy products.

‘I call these products as magic products. Add cheese, frozen yogurt or paneer to add taste to your food.’ Consume curd for cooling your body as well as weight gain. Have it as sweet lassi, mango lassi or so.

Having milk is also a great way to add protein to your diet. It is known as a weight gainer or muscle builder for ages!

4) Nuts and dry fruits.

Nuts or nut butters are our personal favourite for weight gain! These are products that are best to build your immunity. Have some peanut butter or almonds or peanuts or apricots etc. Or you could simply grab a granola bar.

5) Dark chocolates

For all those chocolate cravings, here’s an answer! ‘Having dark chocolates actually helps in putting on some weight. Though I suggest making a milkshake with this chocolate. Its best as breakfast.’ Have a dark chocolate with a high content of cocoa content. Dark chocolates have high density calorie which means it is easy to absorb their calories.

Image Source: Shutterstock