Mint leaves are synonymous with freshness. We love that pudine ki chatni clubbed with almost any snack. Mint leaves or ‘pudina’ are incredibly versatile in nature and are often used in a variety of forms like tea or salads or etc. Mint leaves contain an array of vitamins, nutrients and minerals – all of which are essential for our good health. Various researches have shown that mint leaves may amp up your brain function, aid in digestive health and help balance hormone levels to keep your body at its best. Here are 5 solid reasons to add them in your diet:

Improves digestive health: Mint is known for its stomach-soothing properties, all thanks to the presence of menthol, that helps in relaxing the muscles of the digestive tract therefore, improving your digestive health. Boosts brain function: According to a study published in the International Journal of Neuroscience, even the aroma of peppermint was able to enhance memory and increase alertness. Many studies further state that mint leaves help in stimulating the central nervous system. Oral hygiene: Not only does chewing on mint leaves help in warding off bad breath but it also helps in promoting oral health. Peppermint tea, for example, has powerful antimicrobial properties, which can help in killing bad bacteria to optimize oral hygiene. Helps relieve cough and cold: Mint or mint leaves have a very strong smell that help in opening up nasal passages and airways to allow relaxed breathing. It helps the expulsion of phlegm, when you’re suffering from productive cough. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help in relieving you from the inflammation caused by cough. Prevents allergies: Pudina contains an acid named, ‘rosmarinic’ which acts as a powerful antioxidant. This compound blocks allergy-producing leukotrienes and is, thus, helpful for those suffering from allergic rhinitis (hay fever).

Image Source: Shutterstock