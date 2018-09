Yes, it is Monday, but you may have a reason to crack open a beer bottle or have a glass of wine or have an entire block of chocolate. Reason, a new study has found that those who are beer, wine and chocolate lovers will live longer than those who don’t like them so much. In case you suffer from guilt every time you open a beer can, it is time you stop feeling so. Not just making you live longer, but beer also plays an important role in keeping you healthy. If you are not aware of the health benefits of beer, here are some for you to know.

Helps abating cancer: Xanthohumol, a flavonoid compound used in brewing beer, plays a potent role in cancer prevention including prostate cancer. Polyphenols contained in beer are pretty efficient in fighting cancer.

Curbs cardiovascular disease risk: Rich in vitamin B6, beer keeps your heart healthy and safeguards it against cardiovascular disease by preventing the build-up process of a compund called homocysteine. Beer thins your blood, thereby helping in avoiding the formation of blood clots that may block your coronary arteries. Beer is anti-inflammatory and reduces risk of inflammation which is considered to be one of the vital causes of artherosclerosis.

Checks diabetes: In case you have been having beer in moderation, you are at a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, shows study. Experts say that including moderate amount of beer in your diet along with exercise and healthy diet can help fight diabetes. Beer is found to remarkably reduce your blood glucose levels as well.

Averts Alzheimer’s disease: This is perhaps one of the best health benefits of beer. According to studies, those consume beer in moderation are 23% less likely to develop any form of dementia and cognitive impairment including Alzheimer’s disease. The silicon present in beer protects your brain from the negative impacts that high amounts of aluminium can have on your brain.

Prevents kidney stone formation: Beer is bliss for kidney stones. Moderate daily consumption of beer can actively reduce the risk of developing kidney stones. Reason, beer has a lot of water in it that helps in flushing out toxins from your body and keep your kidneys healthy. Also, compounds used in brewing beer can slow down the release of calcium from bones thereby preventing formation of kidney stones.