‘Oh rice makes me feel sleepy’, ‘it makes me fat’, ‘I’m dieting for weight loss and hence won’t touch rice,’ are some very commonly heard phrases these days. In the ancient days, rice, chappati, dal and sabzi were known to be the food of the rich- a balanced diet. So what happened suddenly that has made us avoid rice completely? We hear a lot of myths about rice. Pavithra. N. Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur busts some myths about rice:

1. Rice contains gluten

Rice is a gluten-free food. It is useful for the people who are allergic to gluten (celiac disease). Not only white rice even red/brown rice is also gluten-free. Read: Is eating rice healthy?

2. Rice is fattening.

When it comes to weight loss, the first thing that always comes to our mind is to start avoiding rice in our daily diet. We always keep lingering over the same question – Is rice fattening? Well, the answer to that question depends upon the kind of rice you opt for in your daily diet. Rice is not fattening if you eat it in a small portion. In fact, it is a good source of vitamins and minerals.

It’s not the rice but the amount we intake makes us fat. Rice is low in fat and its good source of energy because it contains carbs and protein. And also the type of rice should be considered. Instead of consuming processed rice switch to less processed rice (eg; red rice, brown rice, black rice). White rice is about 90 per cent carbohydrate, 8 per cent protein and 2 per cent fat.

3. Eating rice for dinner makes one fat.

Rice is a dietary staple in many countries around the world, and it provides a number of essential nutrients, including fibre and B vitamins. Carbohydrate-rich foods, such as rice, are often linked to weight gain, but, at least in the case of rice, some research shows that it isn’t likely to make you fat. Any food eaten to excess can cause weight gain, however, so watch your serving sizes.

Not to eat carbs in the night is a myth. It doesn’t matter when you have rice but counting the calories is very important. To lose weight it is important to consume the recommended amounts of calories for each individual depending on their BMI, physical activity and other co-morbid.

4. Rice is difficult to digest.

The fact is white rice undergoes processing and hence bran, husk and germ layers are removed from it and it’s easily get digested. Whereas brown or red rice have minimum processing and because of the fibre present in them will take little more time to digestion as compared to white rice.

Brown rice, apart from helping in weight loss also provides a plenitude of other health benefits like regulating blood pressure, avoiding the risk of colon and breast cancer, helps in preventing gallstones, strengthening of bones, reduces the risk of heart diseases.

5. Rice is bad for diabetes.

Any food consumed in right amounts, including rice, is beneficial to the body. Rice is a carbohydrate-rich food but it also has other beneficial nutrients including magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, selenium, iron, folic acid, thiamine and niacin. It is a major source of energy for the body.

Diabetics can consume rice in limited portions while balancing it with other food groups like protein and fibre-rich foods. You should avoid eating it in large portions or too frequently. Here is the nutritional value hidden in 100 grams of uncooked rice!

For 100gms Raw Rice (uncooked) Calories (kcal) Carbohydrate (g) Protein (g) Fibre (g) Glycemic Index White Rice 1491 78.24 7.94 2.81 72-89 Brown Rice 1480 74.80 9.16 4.43 50-55 Parboiled Rice 1471 77.16 7.81 3.74 38 Rice flakes 1480 76.95 7.44 3.46 Rice puffed 1514 77.68 7.47 2.56 Sugar 1480 84.87 1.85 –

