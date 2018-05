Diabetes is a lifelong illness. For most people who have been diagnosed with diabetes, food seems to be a matter of concern since it is commonly believed that diabetics should shun most items like rice, sugar, ghee and so on. Here are 5 such myths busted about rice consumption.

#1: Diabetics should not eat rice.

Fact: Not true! ‘All foods containing carbohydrates may affect diabetes. Diabetics can consume rice, but the quantity and quality always depends on the nature and degree of diabetes,’ says Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre. Read: Is shunning sugar a healthy option for diabetics?

#2: It is better to boil rice and strain the water for diabetic patients.

Fact: Rice has a special problem with regard to loss of nutrients, i.e. minerals and vitamins, during cooking since its normal nutrient content is low. Boiling rice in excess water and discarding the gruel (kanjee) also results in loss of some amount of minerals and vitamins.

Read: 5 myths diabetics should stop believing in!

#3: Rice is bad for diabetics.

Fact : All kinds of rice are not bad rice. Many studies have shown that high brown rice intake was associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes while higher intake of white rice was associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

#4: Switching to brown rice means diabetic can eat more rice.

Fact: ‘The carbohydrate content of brown rice is similar to regular white rice. Brown rice provides more fibre, making it a better choice for diabetes.’ Read: what are the 3 most common myths regarding sugar?

#5: Rice makes you fat.

Fact: Rice is high on carbohydrates level and not high on fat. ‘When taken in right quantity and regular intervals, it will get utilised by the body and will not end up being excess, which otherwise will end up being stored, in the form of fat.’ Best way to eat rice is to combine it with a combination of some protein source or fibre for instance, rice and dal or rice and fish curry.

Image Source: Shutterstock