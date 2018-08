Food is essential for a living. By essential we mean, it the fuel on the basis of which your body runs. Therefore, when you don’t fuel it enough, it will not run/ function to its fullest. Let’s give you an example. You skip breakfast in the morning and rush for an important meeting. You seem to be damn hungry, but the meeting is more important right? At the brunch time, you realize you have an important call to make, so you ditch the brunch and make that call. By now, you are not even hungry. Worry not, lunch time is almost there. Happily, you hop to your lunch table for the next 15 minutes and eat to the fullest. Lunch is mostly followed by a dinner around 8 pm. Pretty much, a fruitful day? Not really.

We’ll tell you what is going to happen to you in the next morning- you wake up tired and irritated to continue with this routine. The fatigue that you accumulate throughout will finally erupt in the form of some illness. So the key to avert that is eating right. Here are 4 such foods that will help you to fight fatigue: