Do you feel giddy while you suddenly get up after sitting for a long duration? Do you feel exhausted even while you have barely started your day? Do you experience an abnormal pale colouration on your face?Probably these aren’t signs of ageing but conclusive symptoms of iron deficiency. Vitamins and minerals are basic requirements of our body. Lack of these, could prove to hamper wholesome development in our body.

Iron helps in production of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells (RBCs) that helps in carrying oxygen from your lungs to the other parts of the body. In other words, if your body lacks iron, it cannot produce healthy oxygen-carrying RBCs. Lack of RBCs is called anaemia.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about two billion people with anaemia in the world and half of anaemia in these people is due to iron deficiency.

A study named ‘Prevalence and Severity of Anaemia Stratified by Age and Gender in Rural India’ in the journal ‘Anemia’ concluded, “The vast majority of anaemia cases were microcytic, suggesting that iron deficiency was the main cause of anaemia.”

That’s why it is important to have the adequate amount of iron in your daily diet. Here is a chart of Iron requirement by the National Institute of Health.

Table 1: Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for Iron Age Male Female Pregnancy Lactation Birth to 6 months 0.27 mg* 0.27 mg* 7–12 months 11 mg 11 mg 1–3 years 7 mg 7 mg 4–8 years 10 mg 10 mg 9–13 years 8 mg 8 mg 14–18 years 11 mg 15 mg 27 mg 10 mg 19–50 years 8 mg 18 mg 27 mg 9 mg 51+ years 8 mg 8 mg

* Adequate Intake (AI)

Source: National Institute of Health

Here are 3 easily available iron-rich foods to be added in your daily diet:

Dates: This little dry fruit is a power-packed one! They are amazing sources of iron, zinc, fibre, calcium, folate, Vitamin A and Vitamin K to name a few. 1 serving of dates will give you roughly 5.3mgs of iron. So now you know why your mom insisted on you having at least a serving of this dry fruit daily.

Pomegranates: 100 gms of pomegranate contains 0.3 mg of iron. This iron-rich fruit’s seeds are one of the most common fruits for fighting anaemia. This fruit is also a rich source of Vitamins A, folic acid, Vitamin C and Vitamin E. Also, this fruit helps in curing the signs of iron deficiency like fatigue etc. Jaggery/ gur: This unrefined sweetener that is used in our daily diet is of great importance. Filled with nutrients and various health benefits. However, it is a rich source of iron. A 100 gms of jaggery may offer 11 mgs of iron. This is why, a lot of times, gynaecologists ask women to have a piece of jaggery daily.

