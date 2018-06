Are you the kind who loathes the monsoon just because there is mud everywhere and even an hour of wearing a windcheater means sweating like a pig within? Monsoon is the time when it pours while you don’t carry an umbrella and is sunny on that one day where you forget to carry your umbrella?

Even a slight minute of getting drenched could cause you to fall sick, yet it is also the time to gorge on some fried food! Here we bring to you few tips by Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwnthpur for keeping yourself healthy in monsoon.

‘In monsoon most of the diseases are waterborne. So what we eat also plays an important role. All these days in summer body was craving for food which was in cold temperature – cold water, juices and shakes, a lot of water containing fruits and vegetables to keep the body hydrated. But in monsoon, fighting infection and building the immunity is more important because we may get prone to a lot of infectious diseases like cold, cough, flu and fever,’ explains Raj.

Rain brings in new water as well as water bound diseases. Waterborne diseases mainly caused due to E-coli, salmonella, mould and other bacteria. To keep the body warm and safe from infection protein and antioxidant-rich food plays an important role. Here is your complete food guide for monsoon:

1:Eat only hot cooked fresh food all the time.

2:Do not eat food that has strange odour or mould. Because of rain and climate people also get tempted to a lot of fried food like pakodas, samosa etc. which may lead to throat pain and other ailments.

3:Some of our ancestor’s foods like rasam with garlic or hing tadka, steamed and protein-rich foods like dhokla and sundals, puffed rice is safe snacks than fried foods.

4:Prefer foods in room temperature. Do not consume stale and refrigerated foods like ice cream, cold juices, golas, kulfis etc., and also street food should be strictly avoided.

5:Avoid the salads that are chopped outside as they spoil fast.



6:Also avoid raw leafy vegetables due to the presence of mud, dirt and worms (cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, coriander etc). Wash them in warm water and then use for cooking.

7:If you are taking raw fruits and vegetables then wash them with purified water and peel the skin and then consume. Opt for freshly cut fruits like apples, pomegranates, papaya and pears.

8:Drink boiled and cooled water or purified water instead of refrigerated one.

9:Opt for steamed salad instead of raw salads to prevent from the infections.

10:Opt for grilled sandwiches, homemade soups, and boiled corns as a healthy snack in the diet.

11:Foods such as oats, brown rice, millets, are healthier choices in the monsoon.

12:Include protein and iron-rich foods like almonds, walnuts, raisins, dates in the diet.

13:Other protein-rich snacks like sundal, boiled grams usli (channa, rajma, soya), boiled groundnuts, eggs are healthier choices when compared with fried ones.

14:Use black pepper in the diet. (in omelette, soups, kichdi, pepper soup etc.) since it has antibacterial properties and it will maintain the body temperature in the monsoon.

15:Drink herbal tea like ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, pepper, masala tea, basil leaves tea, as these are having antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

16:Always drink milk with turmeric as it has antibacterial properties. ( It also helps to relieve the stress).

Image Source: Shutterstock