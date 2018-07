Diabetes is a disease in which the body’s ability to respond to the hormone insulin becomes impaired. This, in turn, hampers metabolism of carbohydrates and increases the blood glucose levels. Two things in our diet that has the ability to alter our blood glucose levels, to a large extent, are salt and sugar. The obvious reason why the phrase ‘salt and sugar are slow poison,’ is something we often hear. These two white poisons (as they are often referred to) alters glucose levels in the blood and damages one’s crucial organs over a period of time if their intake is not moderated. The Indian diet pattern always goes on an excess of these two. Slowly, our body has to face the consequences and when the damages come to the fore they are usually irreversible. A reason why diabetes is called a silent killer.

Moreover, India is the diabetes capital of the world. Furthermore, studies have shown that in 2000, India topped the world list with housing the highest number of people with diabetes mellitus followed by China and the United States.

That is why there is all the more reason for us to try and maintain our blood sugar levels. Remember Indians are prone to diabetes — genetics and environmental factors coupled together increases the risks. Here are some yoga poses for specific body parts recommended by Hiral Shah, Founder and CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai to practice in order to keep diabetes at bay! These can help diabetics, pre-diabetics and healthy individuals too.

For stimulating liver and pancreas: Ardha Matsyendrasana and Agnisaar

 Lie on back with folded knees

 Keep comfortable distance between the knees

 Inhale maximum and exhale fully

 Holding the breath, contract naval region to the maximum extent.

 Then, expand the naval region out to the maximum.

 Repeat 3-5 times.

 Hold the breath according to your capacity.

For diabetic nephropathy (kidney health): Sulabha Dronasana

 Lie down on back. Legs together. Raise both legs and head together simultaneously.

 Elbow and forearm on the ground.

 Gaze in the line of the big toe.

For diabetic retinopathy (eye care): Netra Sanchalana

 Sit in any comfortable position, on the floor or on a chair

 Without moving your face, slowly move the eyeballs to right, keeping vision parallel to the ground.

 Slowly move gaze to the opposite side.

 Repeat 3-5 times alternatively.

For diabetic neuropathy (foot care): Sulabha Padangushthanasana

 Sit on the toes.

 Keep knees on the floor.

 Palms on the groin.

 Spine erect. Chin parallel to the ground.

For improving lung capacity: Prana Prachhardana Kriya

 Sit cross-legged or stand at ease.

 Take a deep and long breath slowly by raising both the hands up by opening the palms.

 Immediately thereafter, exhale out forcefully using chest and abdomen while bringing down the hands bending at elbows speedily with closed fists.

 Keep the abdomen relaxed.

 Repeat this forceful and fast exhalation followed by slow inhalation for 10-15 times.

To control stress (health of the adrenal gland): Anuloma Viloma

 Sit with spine erect, on a chair or on the floor.

 With your right-hand thumb, close the right nostril and inhale through left.

 With your right hand’s little finger and ring finger close the left nostril and exhale through right.

 Once again inhale through the right nostril, close both the nostrils and exhale through left.

 This completes 1 cycle of anuloma viloma. Repeat 3-5 times.

