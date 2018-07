Few days ago, the reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone put up a post on Instagram, wherein she was seen performing a headstand. While it is no news that the famed actress is as fit as one could get, her perfect headstand reminds us of how beneficial headstands are. Have a look:

How to perform a headstand?

Come to a table-top position. Palms on the ground.

Clasp your hands, place your head on the mat.

Gradually, try shifting your body weight on your head by raising your feet. Basically, here you are moving into a forearm head-stand position.

Kick your legs up and make it straight.

Hold on to this position.

This posture is immensely helpful, however, you may want to reconsider practising this if you have a back problem. Remember, it is always advisable to start performing this, after learning it from an expert trainer. Here are 3 reasons why you should do it too.

Relieves stress: When you look at the above Instagram post, you already get the feels about how cool the actor is! This is so because sirsasana, or headstand is a known stress reliever. It helps you focus inwards, and hence it releases stress. Moreover, when you literally go upside-down, you are squeezing your adrenal glands, thereby hampering the production of stress hormones. Quick tip: It will be greatly helpful if you combine headstand with slow breathing. Strengthens core muscles: When you perform a headstand, you are, actually strengthening your core system. Your overall core system gets a boost. A strong core ensures better immunity and less prone to injury or wounds. Anti-ageing properties: When you perform a head-stand, you are reversing the flow of gravity. This ensures a face-lift which in turn helps in flushing fresh nutrients and oxygen to your face. All of this helps in giving the much needed glowing effect on the skin as well as anti-ageing.

Image Source: Instagram- @deepikapadukone