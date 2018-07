Bollywood actresses, today could easily be called one of the fittest in the world. Out of multiple exercises, one of the most promising form of exercise is Pilates. It is nothing but a regime of controlled body movements that aim at toning your body.

Pilates

Pilates is named after its founder Joseph Pilates who called it a form of ‘Contrology’. Simply put, he believed that it was a regime governed by set of controlled body movements, which when carried out in the proper way are equivalent to a workout. While cardio is excellent to help you burn calories, it is wonderful for toning up, enhancing overall strength and improving flexibility. It has various other health benefits, here are a few of them:

It improves flexibility and posture. Increases concentration. It is excellent in terms of stress management. Improves muscle strength and tone, especially your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. Strengthens your shoulders, neck and upper back.

Given all of these, here are 3 famous Bollywood actresses who swear by pilates for their fitness:

Deepika Padukone

The reigning queen of Bollywood is an epitome of fitness. The Padmaavat actress is known for her hot and envious body. And trust us, she never gives up on her workout regime. The graceful actress swears by Pilates and never compromises on her fitness. Her fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala calls Deepika ‘a pilates star’. Just have a look:

Katrina Kaif

Any list of fit actors will be incomplete without mentioning Katrina Kaif. The actor is a fitness fanatic, to say the least. The stunning actress gives us major fitness goals, each time she hits the gym. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor can be seen performing all forms of exercises like a pro.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt stole our hearts with her impeccable acting skills and envious looks. The Raazi actor is nothing less than a fitness inspiration. Her workout regime will make you rush to your gym now!

Image/Video Source: Instagram- @yasminkarachiwala/ @katrinakaif