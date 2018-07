You must have heard about spices like cumin, cinnamon, cloves and so on. But, are you aware about nigella seeds or kalonji which you be able to spot in your favourite snack – the yummy samosas! Nigella seeds also known as kalonji or black cumin are used for tempering and add a beautiful aroma to the dish by enhancing its flavour. The super spice is jam-packed with vitamins, crystalline, amino acids, proteins, iron, sodium, potassium and calcium and is used as a flavouring agent in curries, vegetables and snacks. The amazing spice can help you to treat bronchitis, diarrhoea and other health problems.

In Indian cuisine, nigella seeds are very popular due to its bitter and pungent taste and can help you to lose weight. It is also loaded with Vitamin A, Vitamin B, and Vitamin C and contains minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and selenium to help you overcome your health issues and dental problems like a toothache. For its potent antioxidant properties, compounds like thymoquinone, carvacrol and t-anethole are responsible. So, kalonji carries antioxidant properties which prevent oxidative damage to cells. Moreover, it can also relieve a headache, boost memory, prevent diabetes, asthma, cough and so on. Know how you can stay fit by adding it to your diet.

It can lower cholesterol

It is an antioxidant and is high in thymoquinone which can lower your cholesterol effectively. A study in 94 people with diabetes revealed that both total and LDL cholesterol was reduced after consuming 2 grams of kalonji daily.

Want to fight bacteria? Consume nigella seeds

The antibacterial properties present in kalonji can help you to fight bacteria.

Can be good for your liver

Consuming nigella seeds can produce proteins and chemicals that are important for health. It protects the liver from getting damaged. So, eat nigella seeds if you want to maintain a good liver health.

Side effects

Beware! If you consume kalonji in large amounts, it can lower your blood pressure which is harmful to your health.

If pregnant women consume kalonji in a large amount, it can risk their foetus health.

Also, avoid eating it during breastfeeding. So, don’t go overboard. Just consume it in the quantity recommended by your expert.

The take-home message

• Nigella seeds are jet black and they shouldn’t appear stale. So, while buying kalonji do check the packet mindfully.

• Store kalonji in a dry place and make sure that it doesn’t come in contact with moisture.

• Don’t buy kalonji in large quantity as it can lose its aroma if you store it for too long.

Image Source: Shutterstock