Cloves are known to boost one’s immunity and flavour of the food. They have a spicy and a pungent taste and they contain an array of nutrients. The wonderful spice is most loved one and is used in many dishes. Cloves are loaded with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to help you to lead a happy life.

Cloves are packed with calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and sodium along with vitamin C, D, E, A and riboflavin. The amazing spice can help you to improve your digestion, is good for your liver health, can strengthen your immunity. It has anti-mutagenic and anti-microbial properties and can cure headaches.

Health benefits

Controls diabetes

According to studies, the extracts from cloves imitate insulin in certain ways and help in controlling blood sugar levels since, in the case of patients suffering from diabetes, the amount of insulin produced by the body is insufficient.

Good for oral health

The cloves contain antibacterial properties which minimize the spread of bacteria inside the mouth. Cloves can help you to get rid of bad breath and gingivitis and periodontitis.

Bone Preservation

Cloves contain eugenol and flavonoids which help in preserving bone density.

Tackles infections

The cloves anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties can help your body to fight infections and inflammation.

Stimulates blood circulation

As per a research, clove oil impacts the body’s metabolism and reduces body temperature, and this enhances circulation of the blood.

Treats acne

The antibacterial and antifungal properties of cloves can help in reducing acne and improving skin health. 7 interesting reasons to try clove tea!

Know how you can incorporate it into your diet

• Ground cloves can add flavour to your muffins, cookies, desserts, stews and sabzi.

• You can also make clove tea and enjoy it.

A word of caution: Avoid using clove oil directly on your skin. You can dilute it with distilled water as one may experience a burning sensation after applying it directly. Beat acne, heart disease, diabetes and bad breath with cloves

