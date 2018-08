Cranberries are loaded with flavonoids, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, vitamin C and dietary fibre and can help you to strengthen your immunity. It can also help you to treat your Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). Here, we decode how cranberry can help you to stay fit and fine.

It can help you to improve your gut health: According to a study, the cranberries get their colour by the pigments (proanthocyanidins) which can help you to maintain a good gut health as these pigments act as a shield and protect the harmful microbes from affecting your gut. Furthermore, it can also help you to tackle stomach ulcers.

It can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health: Cranberries are jam-packed with anti-inflammatory compounds and can regulate your blood pressure and lower your LDL. So, add it to your smoothie or a dessert.

It can help you to cure Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): The flavonoids present in the cranberry stall bacteria from associating themselves to the internal cell lining of your urinary tract. The bacteria gets killed as cannot develop without attaching to a surface (adhesion) in your body.

It can be helpful for your kidneys: Due to the nthocyanidins present in them, cranberries can protect your kidneys from inflammation. So, when are you including cranberry in your diet? Just do it right away!

It can help you to prevent cancer: According to a study conducted in the year 2016, including cranberries in your diet can help you to protect against cancer. Cranberry is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidative polyphenols which can stop tumour formation and growth.

It can reduce infections during pregnancy: If you are pregnant, eating cranberries can help you to tackle bacterial infections as it is loaded with antioxidants.

It can help you to maintain a good dental health: Do you know that cranberry can be helpful for your pearly whites? According to research, the anti-inflammatory properties in cranberry can keep tooth decay and infections at bay.

It can help you to deal with prostate disorders: It is jam-packed with flavonoids and according to a study, cranberry extract might help to tackle benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) (known as prostate gland enlargement).

It can help you to keep respiratory tract infections at bay: It is loaded with antioxidants and can help you to keep your lungs healthy. Eat it and stay healthy.

The takeaway message: Avoid going overboard. You should eat cranberries in a quantity recommended by your expert.