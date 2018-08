You must have heard about brisk walking which has a host of health benefits. A new walking trend that’s taking the world by storm is crab walking. It can give you a chiselled and sexy body! It is a full body exercise and involves many muscle groups at a time. Without any equipment, you can do variations of this exercise like sumo crab walk, supine crab walk, prone crab walk and traditional crab walk. You will need to balance your body weight on your hands and legs.

Here are some of the benefits of crab walking

• It is good for your joint health: Since your whole body is in action it can help you to strengthen your shoulder, back, abdominal and leg muscles. It can also be beneficial for your hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps.

• It can help you to burn calories: It is a good form of cardio exercise. The forward and backward walking can help you to burn the fat in your abdominal, thigh and the arm area. Thus, you will lose weight quickly and effectively.

• It can help you to become flexible: If you want to increase your body’s elasticity this exercise can be a good option for you. Due to a lot of stretching and bending, you can become flexible and lower your chances of getting injured.

• It can help you to tone your body: If you want to look sexy and toned, just start doing crab walking.

• It can help you improve your posture and balance: This will help you keep injuries at bay.

How to do this exercise:

• Sit down on the floor and make yourself comfortable.

• With feet apart, keep your place your palms on the floor and behind your butt.

• Gently press your palms and feet to the floor by using your abdominal muscles.

• Try to lift yourself and take a step forward with your right foot and left hand.

• Go forward and backwards.

• Adjust your speed and as per your choice.

Image Source: Shutterstock