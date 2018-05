Eating healthy isn’t as difficult as it seems but during parties or celebrations it becomes a challenging task to prepare food items that are healthy yet presentable and tasty too. Well, fret not, the very famous chef, Ranveer Brar has has got our backs. Here’s a healthy cornflakes cake recipe that is perfect for any kind of celebration or even just like that. It will help aid your weight loss diet and is very healthy for your gut and overall stomach health. Here it goes.

Preparation Time: 60 mins

Serves: 2

Equipment

Mixing Bowls medium – 3

Cake Mould round Small – 1

Ladles and Spoons

Sauce Pan – 1

Cups – 4

Steamer – 1

Mixer – 1

Chopping Board & Knife

Steamed Cakes Ingredients

1 cup Kellogg’s Corn Flakes original and the best lightly crushed

½ cup hung Yoghurt

3 tbspn fresh chopped Coriander

1 tbspn chopped Ginger

1 tspn Black Pepper

½ tspn Rock Salt

½ tspn Salt

3 Raw Bananas

4 Green Chillies

4 tbspn Ghee

1 Onion

1 tbspn Mint chopped

Steamed Cakes Method

Cut the Bananas into the half with skin & pressure cook it till one whistle.

Allow it to cool down completely & put in the refrigerator for 30 mins.

In a big bowl, add chopped Onions, Green Chillies, Salt, Ginger chopped Coriander, Rock

Salt, and Black Pepper.

Add mashed Bananas, crushed Kellogg’sCorn Flakes & hung Yoghurt.

Make small dumplings & refrigerate for 30mins.

Steam for 10-12 mins. Serve with NagaChillies Jam & Kellogg’sCorn Flakes crumble

Naga Chillies Jam Ingredients

3 nosBhootjholokia

4 nos Tomatoes

½ cup Cider Vinegar

½ cup Sugar

1 ½ tspn Salt

1 tspn Black Salt

Naga Chillies Jam Method

Roast Tomatoes in tandoor & remove the skin after it gets charred

Blend it with Chillies & Vinegar

In a saucepan add 2 cups of Water

Add Sugar & Salt, bring it to boil

Add the Tomatoes, Chillies Puree

Stir & cook over moderate heat till it coats the back of the spoon

Transfer this mass into a clean glass jar

Crumble

3 crushed fine Pepper Corns

½ cup Kellogg’s Corn Flakes crushed

1 tbspn Parsley chopped fresh

1 tspn roasted Cumin powder

½ tbspn Paprika

Salt

Do try this recipe out and let us know how did you like it. Would you like to see more such healthy recipe? Let us know in the comments section below.