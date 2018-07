Ridge gourd (turai) which belongs to cucumber family is a healthy veggie which has a refreshing and sweet taste and a mild flavour. Ridge gourd is used in the cuisine as well as for healing purpose. In addition, it can also do wonders to your skin. Though this vegetable is found in our kitchen, we often pay any special attention to it and many of us are unaware of its health benefits.

Ridge gourd aids constipation and weight loss, lower blood sugar and cures acne. I t can prevent hypertension. It is also a good detoxing agent for the liver and blood. It is jam-packed with vitamin C to help you to treat cold. Furthermore, It has vitamin B which can enhance your mood, magnesium which will help you to build a good immune system and also contains calcium to strengthen your bones. Here, we unearth how ridge gourd can help you to stay healthy in the long run.

Helps to lose weight

Ridge gourd is loaded with fibres, minerals and it is low in calories and fat. So, if you wish to cut down those excess kilos this can be a solution for you.

Helps to treat jaundice

The wonderful gourd is rich in vitamin and minerals and also has antioxidant properties which will help you to keep jaundice at bay.

Improves eye health

Ridge gourd contains vitamin A which is an important vitamin to maintain a good eye health and sharpen your vision. Did you know that flat beans can be good for your heart?

Cures a migraine

Ridge gourd is rich in magnesium. As per the study published in the journal of Expert Review of Neurotherapeutics, the possibility of a migraine and headache can decrease if one consumes around 300 mg of magnesium.

Good for your skin

The power-packed gourd contains vitamin A, B and C which can tackle premature ageing, skin infections and other skin problems like dead skin.

Try this

Gita Ramesh, Jt. Managing Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, dishes out a delicious ridge gourd soup recipe to improve your well-being. Soothing salad for a troubled tummy

Ridge gourd soup

Serves: 3-4 persons

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups ridge gourd ( turai), washed, cut into squares

2 onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

4 black peppercorns

Salt to taste

10 mint leaves, finely chopped, for garnishing 1 onion, finely chopped

Method

Put the ridge gourd into the pressure cooker along with onions and garlic.

Add the black peppercorns and cook with 2 cups water, till one whistle is released.

Add the black peppercorns and cook with 2 cups water, till one whistle is released. Lower the flame and cook for another 10-15 minutes.

Remove from heat and allow it to cool.

Then put into the blender and strain.you could add more water to get the consistency desired.

Pour the stock into a pan, add salt and bring to the boil.

Pour the stock into a pan, add salt and bring to the boil. Serve hot garnished with mint and onion.

Image Source: Shutterstock