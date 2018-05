Tired of summer already? There’s a whole month to go. It is advisable to keep yourself hydrated to save yourself from the health risks of dehydration. While water quenches thirst, this refreshing low-cal drink can be perfect for summers. Jaljeera is also helpful in digestion. Here are 9 tips to prevent dehydration during summer.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp cumin seeds (roasted and powdered)

½ tbsp mint leaves paste

½ tbsp coriander leaves paste

1 tsp dry amchur powder

½ tsp black salt

½ tsp sugar

Juice of ½ lemon

1 glass cold water

Salt to taste

Method:

Mix all the above ingredients.

Add cold water and stir.

Add coriander and mint leaves for garnishing.

Serve chilled with ice.

Image source: Getty Images