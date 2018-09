Chia seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and calcium and can be used as a natural laxative. You can incorporate them in pancake, oatmeal, pudding, cream and so on. They are also rich in isoleucine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, phenylalanine, valine, and histadine which can help you to build a stronger immunity. It is also abundant in sodium, zinc, copper and so on which will help you to keep health diseases at bay.

It can help you to manage your cholesterol: They are loaded with omega 3 fatty acids which can help you to lower your cholesterol this, in turn, can cut down your risk of coronary heart disease in the process. They also contain monounsaturated fats which can bring your cholesterol level down.

It can also be beneficial for your cardiovascular health: According to a study, the omega 3 fatty content in chia seeds can improve your heart health and reduce triglycerides. They can also low down the accumulation of arterial plaque and lower your blood pressure along with cutting down the risk of irregular heartbeat.

It can help you to stay energized and metabolism: Do you know that chia seeds are packed with B vitamins, zinc, iron, and magnesium and can perk-up your mood. As per the University of New Hampshire's report, the magnificent seeds can help you to rave up your metabolism.

It can help you to prevent breast cancer: As per a report, the seeds are a good source of alpha-linoleic acid which can help you to keep breast cancer at bay. Furthermore, it also has anti-cancer properties which can inhibit the growth of tumours.

It can help you to tackle constipation: They are jam-packed with insoluble fibre and can help you to regulate your bowel movements. Moreover, it can help you to improve your digestion.

It can help you to manage your blood sugar level and can prevent diabetes: According to a study, chia seeds can be helpful to treat diabetes and can enhance the blood pressure level of the patients suffering from diabetes. The fantastic seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and can help you to deal with it.

According to a study, chia seeds can be helpful to treat diabetes and can enhance the blood pressure level of the patients suffering from diabetes. The fantastic seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and can help you to deal with it. It can help you to build stronger bones: Chia seeds are rich in calcium and can improve your skeletal health. Also, they are rich in manganese due to which you will be able to strengthen your bones.