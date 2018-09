Building a muscular chest is one of the few things that most men go for during the beginning of their fitness journey. And while there are just few days left for the summer to end, prepping for a shirtless body is always a good idea. Looking for some easy-to-do exercises that will give you the pecs of your life? We have come up with 5 chest workouts for men who are just starting out.

Push-ups

How to do it

Step 1: Begin with your hands underneath your shoulders and your arms straight.

Step 2: Keep your hips in line with your shoulders.

Step 3: Without your hips touching the floor, lower as close to the floor as possible.

Barbell bench press

How to do it

Step 1: Make sure the barbell has light or no weight at all.

Step 2: Position the bench in a way so it sits right below the bar.

Step 3: With your legs resting on either side of the floor, lie down in the bench.

Step 4: Hold the bar just a little more than shoulder-width apart. While keeping your hands directly under your shoulders, pull the bar down.

Cable chest press

How to do it

Step 1: Position the cables at the chest level.

Step 2: Stand in a way where you’re facing away from the machine.

Step 3: Pull the handles close to your chest and step into a split stance.

Step 4: Once you’ve taken the stance, face your palms towards each other and then press the cables out until your arms are straight. That’s one rep.

Cable crossovers

How to do it

Step 1: Position the cables to your shoulder height.

Step 2: Grab both the cables and lunge forward.

Step 3: Come forward in an explosive motion, squeeze your chest and press the cables in front of you.

Step 4: Let the cables take your arms all the way back, slowly.

Flat dumbbell bench press

How to do it