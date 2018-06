Tall and beautiful TV actress Nikita Dutta is one of the popular and the fittest actress of the TV circuit. Nikita is a fitness fanatic and swears by her fitness routine. Nikita who was seen in popular soaps like ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’, ‘Haasil’ and so on is a yoga lover who never misses to do the same. She makes sure that she practices yoga everyday. Take a loot at ravishing Nikita’s Instagram posts and get motivated to take a charge of your health!

It is a known fact that yoga is good for health as it has many mental and physical health benefits associated with it. Yoga is a good stress-buster, it improves flexibility, balance and builds strength and stamina, prevents back-pain and enhances the self confidence of the person.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated to create awareness and motivate people to take up yoga. TV actress Nikita Dutta who depends on yoga for her well-being has shared a post on Instagram where she can be seen performing yoga on the International Yoga Day. Take a look!

In the below Instagram post, Nikita is nailing it like a boss! Isn’t she flexible and strong?

The gorgeous actress can be seen stretching in the Instagram post below. She is surely giving us some major fitness goals here!

Yoga has helped Nikita to improve her stamina, strength and flexibility and the post below is the proof of it.

Nikita’s endurance is laudable! Take a charge of your healthy by taking some yoga lessons from Nikita and get going!

