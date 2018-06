Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo also known as CR7, is one of the popular and the favourite footballers. Ronaldo who is powerfully built enjoys a massive fan following from all over the world. Ronaldo who is a fitness fanatic aspires the young generation to take charge of their healthy by inculcating healthy habits. Ronaldo who is considered as one of the most dominant players follows his fitness routine religiously. Take a tour of Ronaldo’s Instagram and get motivated to acquire a chiseled bod like him.

Lean and rugged Ronaldo who swears by his fitness routine sweats it out hard in the gym and fuels his body with appropriate nutrition.

Ronaldo who has washboard abs also works on improving his agility, coordination and flexibility. He is physically strong and makes sure that he does quadricep exercises to build strongkneess, glutes and calves. Leg workout also helps him to be quick on the field.

Ronaldo also opts for abs exercises for stronger abs. In the below Instagram post, he can be seen doing ab crunches. Take a look! Isn’t he inspiring ? What are you waiting for? Get going!

On field too, Ronaldo exercises, in the below post, Ronaldo is seen doing push-up.

Ronaldo who plays as a forward is immensely powerful. His fitness routine will make you hit the gym right away!

Ronaldo who believes in hard work is dedicated as well. He also opts for running to keep himself fit and fine. So, when are you taking a charge of your health?

