Kriti Sanon with her lean and slim figure is very popular with her fans not just because of her acting and looks but also because of her dedicated workouts. Kriti who was seen in ‘Heropanti’, ‘Dilwale’, Raabta’ and Bareilly Ki Barfi’ follows a stringent exercise routine. Kriti is considered as one of the fittest actresses in the film industry and for that, she credits her rigorous fitness routine. Kriti likes to bring variety to her fitness routine and finds new ways to stay fit. She makes sure that she learns different forms of exercises to improve her fitness levels.

To strengthen the core, Kriti does medicine ball exercises. A strong core helps prevent back pain and improve the posture.

Kriti also does planks. Performing planks can perk up your mood, help you to lose belly fat, increase your stamina, flexibility and strength and can enhance your posture and improve your balance. Read: A sneak peek at celebrity Chef Amrita Raichand’s fitness routine

Kriti also makes sure that she includes stretches in her fitness routine because stretching helps in preventing injuries, reduces stress and improves posture. When are you taking charge of your health? Start exercising right away!

