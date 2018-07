Vivek Dahiya who is currently seen in the soap ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’, captured the eyeballs when he played a role of a cop in ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ with his tall frame, attractive persona and charming looks. Soon, Vivek became the heartthrob of many and was seen in soaps like ‘Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se’ and so on. Vivek and his wife actress Divyanka Tripathi who are popularly known as Divek are the hot favourite couple of the TV industry. Rough and rugged Vivek has washboard abs and toned muscles which can envy many. Vivek also plays basketball, runs and cycles to stay in top shape. Read: A sneak peek at celebrity Chef Amrita Raichand’s fitness routine

‘Nach Baliye 8’ winners Vivek and Divyanka mesmerized the audiences with their dancing skills and won the hearts of many. Vivek is a fitness fanatic and never fails to amaze us! Vivek cycles to stay fit and fine!

Vivek plays basketball as well. Basketball strengthens can strengthen your bones, enhance coordination and immunity and can help you to burn calories. When are you trying your hand at it?

The dashing actor believes in following a healthy lifestyle. So, people take charge of your health right away and start exercising!

Vivek also opts for a cardio and sees to it that he sweats it out hard in the gym! Vivek, you are simply amazing! Keep going!

Boxing can help you tone your body and Vivek is a perfect example of it. Vivek also practices boxing and makes sure that he exercises regularly.

Vivek who follows his fitness routine religiously even workouts at midnight. Stunned! Take a look!

Vivek also does kettlebell exercises in order to lead a healthy life.

Vivek’s chiselled bod and toned muscles will surely inspire you to take up fitness seriously. Just hit the gym right away! Get ripped and strong.

Image Source: Instagarm/ @ vivekdahiya