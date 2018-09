Didn’t you love the boisterous Meera in Veere Di Wedding? A familiar face in the industry, Shikha Talsania has starred in films like the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Wake Up Sid and a couple of ads too. This beautiful Veere from Veere Di Wedding revealed that she lost some weight for the role in the film to ‘get fitter.’ We can’t help but admire this young actress not just because of her getting fit but also looking absolutely gorgeous while doing so. Obviously, getting rid of weight didn’t come easy. There was a disciplined diet and exercise regime that she had to follow. But what’s important to note is that the result of all this discipline was not just weight loss, it was also healthier skin and hair! If you are wondering what Shikha ate during her weight loss journey, we have got her diet secrets for you. This detox plan by her fitness trainer Radhika Karle of Radikha’s Balanced Body (also Sonam Kapoor Ahuja‘s fitness trainer) has helped Shikha get glowing skin. ‘This clean-food detox plan can help you look and feel years younger by eliminating a few dietary toxins and focusing on whole foods,’ Radhika stated in her social media post commending the actress. Here’s a look at Shikha Talsania’s detox diet plan. This healthy vegetarian diet plan is full of healthy and wholesome food items.

Morning: After waking up, drink ½ litre of water and 1 cup of any fruit.

Breakfast: 1 cup cooked poha with vegetables or ¾ cup cooked oats (1/2 cup milk, 3 tbsp oats, 5-6 almonds) or 1 vegetable paratha (made with 3 tbsp atta).

Snack: 2 plums or peaches with chaas.

Lunch: ½ cup cooked rice, ½ cup cooked dal and 1 cup sabzi

Snack: Green tea or black coffee and fruit

Dinner: At 6 pm. ½ cup cooked rice, ½ cup cooked dal, 1 cup sabzi

9 pm: Clear vegetable soup. Post 10.30 pm to 11 pm, you can have clear vegetable soup.