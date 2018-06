Shoaib Ibrahim rose to fame after appearing in soaps like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’, ‘Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein’ and so on. He also participated in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ and is a heartthrob of many. Handsome Shoaib who acquired 6-pack abs and a toned physique follows a disciplined exercise routine. Often, he posts his fitness pictures on Instagram and never fails us to give fitness goals by motivating us. Take a look at his Instagram posts which will make you hit the gym right away!

Shoaib believes in sweating it out hard in the gym. As per him, there is no shortcut to success and his hard-work is appreciable. In the below post, Shoaib can be seen working out rigorously. The rough and rugged is nailing it like a boss here! Isn’t he?

Take a look at the amount of energy, dedication and hardwork Shoaib is putting in his workout. The actor who believes in living a healthy life is going an extra mile to keep himself in top shape. The well-built actor is a fitness maniac and always manages to exercise by taking out time from his hectic schedule! This will surely inspire you! So, when are you taking charge of your health?

Speaking about his diet, Shoaib can be seen in indulging healthy foodstuffs. In order to stay fit, he follows a strict diet regime and his diet is well-balanced and loaded with proteins and fibre. Good going Shoaib!

