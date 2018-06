Gorgeous Hina Khan who played the role of Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is a fitness junkie. Hina is one of the popular stars of TV industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Hina who is considered as a style icon is in news always due to her impeccable fashion sense and her never-say-die attitude. The powerhouse of talent who participated in the reality shows like ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and ‘Bigg Boss 11’, completed each and every task by showcasing her great fitness levels. The dazzling diva is working out rigorously and her Instagram videos are a proof of it!

Charismatic Hina Khan never misses her workout routine and she is very much disciplined about it. In the below video, you can see Hina completing her fitness challenge. Take a look!

The popular actress is giving us some major fitness goals her. Hina is sweating it out too hard. She is surely one of the fittest actress the Indian TV industry has got.

#workoutdiaries @vikky2121 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 22, 2018 at 8:42am PDT

When it comes to her acting or fitness, Hina is very much dedicated and believes that hard works pays off! Take a look at the video posted by her which she captioned as, “No protein shake,no intra workout drinks, no water‍♀️ but woh Kehte haina “Be all in it or get all out,there is no halfway” Don’t let the dedicatiodie#behealthy #fitgirl #dedication#hardworkpaysoff #ramadan #firstroza#thankyougod.”

Hina is truly a fighter and this video of her will make you fall in love with her all over again. Hina, way to go girl!

TRX workout is also a key to Hina’s fitness. Hina who swears by her fitness routine has surely motivated us to take charge of our health.

TRX today #workoutfit @vikky2121 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Mar 20, 2018 at 5:09am PDT

Image Source: Instagram/ @ realhinakhan