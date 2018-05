Actor Payal Ghosh has featured in films like ‘Sharpe’s Peril’, ‘Prayanam’, ‘Oosaravelli’, down south. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’. Now, she is gearing up for her upcoming flick ‘Jai Mata Di’ and is following a stringent diet.

Payal is a fitness fanatic and she is currently following a protein diet for a month or two and she is avoiding carbs. It’s clear Payal wants to look her very best in her upcoming flick ‘Jai Mata Di.’ She eats every 2 hours.

Read: ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ anchor Balraj tells us his workout and diet mantras

Speaking about her diet, she reveals, “On waking up in the morning, I drink 2 glasses of warm water with a pinch of haldi and ginger powder. Then, I eat walnuts which are soaked overnight. An hour after sipping on my morning coffee, I eat an apple or a small bowl of papaya and a vegetable juice. After 2 hours, I eat paneer bhurji/ egg bhurji/ fried chicken with palak or dudhi soap. Again after 2 hours, I have buttermilk with a spoon of flax seeds. I keep on drinking green tea throughout the day. In the evening I eat dry fruits – 2 dates/ walnuts/ almonds.”

Read: Raazi and Sanju star Vicky Kaushal is so fit, we can’t stop gushing!

She adds, “In the evening, I workout in the gym or I jog. Post-workout, I eat walnuts with warm water. My dinner consists of paneer/ chicken/ egg/ fish. Mostly, I eat fish in the night- steamed basa or pan-fried salmon. Then, I sip on green tea before hitting the sack.”

Payal who is calories conscious says that she avoids carbs and sweets. “Though I am fond of chocolates and I eat dark chocolate with 80% cocoa as it is good for health and increases the metabolism. I avoid consuming alcohol.”