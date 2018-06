Remember your favourite Geet from ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ , Madhubala of ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, Dr Muskaan who mesmerized us in ‘Dill Mill Gayye’. We are talking about Drashti Dhami! The Madhubala of television was who also appeared in soaps like ‘Raja Ek Thi Rani ‘, ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’ and many more enjoys a massive fan following. The graceful TV star is known for her impeccable acting and dancing skills. Take a look at her Instagram fitness posts where you can find her sweating it hard like a boss!

Drashti makes sure that she workouts regularly. Here is a glimpse of Drashti’s fitness routine. Drashti works out rigorously and she manages to never miss her workout sessions. In the below Instagram post, Drashti can be seen doing pull ups.

Drashti also does weight lifting and can be seen doing dumbbell workouts in the below Instagram post. Isn’t she giving us major fitness goals?

In order to strengthen abs, Drashti performs abs strengthening exercises. Take a look!

