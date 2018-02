We credit Shilpa Shetty Kundra for all that she has done in the world of fitness. Her yoga DVDs, her healthy recipes, her books on nutrition, her sagely life lessons — everything about Shilpa Shetty Kundra screams health and wellbeing. But there is another side to this fit diva that we saw her reveal on her social media. Turns out, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is just like us – at least when it comes to cheat meals. Sundays in Shilpa’s life are dedicated to bingeing on gulab jamuns, cakes, ice creams, dahi bata puri, marzipan, crepes and other cheat meals that she stays away from through the rest of the week. Aptly hashtagged #SundayBinge, her Instagram videos are pure food porn. Watching the svelte Shilpa digging into a decadent bowl of ice cream, gulping pani puris, biting into a whole cake is almost like a ritual for us every Sunday. Check out some of her videos:

Killing it at the #Rosogollachallenge

Shortcut to Nirvana? A plate full of desserts

Only Shilpa Shetty Kundra can make eating crepes look this sexy

Not that this post requires a disclaimer, but before you are inspired by Shilpa Shetty Kundra to stuff three roshogollas in your mouth, make sure you follow her other fitness advice too. You can treat yourself on Sundays only after you have spent the rest of the week doing Surya Namaskars and Pranayam and eating healthy food. Your efforts will be worth it!