Satyameva Jayate is a dream film which has John Abraham and Aisha Sharma in the lead roles. A song from the film, ‘Paniyon sa’, which released yesterday shows the two lead actors smitten with love. However, one prominent feature of the song is the fitness of the actors. Debutante actress, Sharma’s fitness routine is sure to make you rush to your gym!

The lean and hot bod that the actor beholds, is the one that she has undoubtedly worked for. Whether you talk about the bosu ball workouts, or the TRX workouts or even yoga, she does them all. Have a look at how each of them are quite helpful for your body!

Suryanamaskar: Suryanamaskar is one of the most beneficial exercises. The 12-asanas or positions that forms one cycle of suryanamaskar. The sun-salutations has tons of benefits. Here are a few of them:

1) It strengthens your immunity.

2) Stimulates abdominal muscles, respiratory system, lymphatic system, spinal nerves among many others.

3) Boosts mental well-being.

4) Aids weight-loss.

5) Tones spine, neck, hands, backs, legs and improves flexibility.

Bollywood actors are often said to swear by this form of exercise. Look at how the sizzling beauty does it like a perfect yogi:

Functional training: The actor is seen performing a variety of functional training exercises like ropes, ladder, bosu balancing among others. All of these are great for your body, but make sure you perform them under supervision.

Cable Exercises: These exercises are totally a must try! Apart from helping you to tone your upper body, it helps with strengthening muscles. It is definitely, one of the best exercises for whole body fitness.

TRX exercises: TRX training is the one with a manifold benefits. The workouts, are specially known to improve flexibility, stamina, body stability among others. Here are a few of them:

1) Improves cardiovascular endurance.

2) Good for the whole body.

3) Improves muscular strength.

Here is what Sharma says about her performing the exercises regularly, “I have struggled and suffered with my shoulder for over a year . And now my shoulder is finally healing , that’s where the victory lies . And someday we will do the pull up.”

Aerial Yoga: This form of yoga can be called among the toughest. It requires immense focus, concentration, body balancing and is excellent for the whole body! Look at the actor performing aerial yoga like a boss:

Image/video source: Instagram- @aishasharma25