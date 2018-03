Any conversation about fitness actually begins from our kitchen. That’s exactly the place from where health, harmony and happiness originate. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares with us some rules we need to start following right away.

Top 3 kitchen rules for wholesome health –

1. Reduce plastic

2. Bring back the iron kadhai

3. Heat, don’t microwave

1. Reduce plastic – It’s a major pollutant not just for our environment but also for the hormonal balance in our body. It releases estrogenic chemicals in our body and disturbs the ratio between our male and female hormones. This is especially important if you have PCOD, adult acne or are a young girl at puberty. Some quick places that you can start from –

– Use cloth bag instead of plastic bags to shop for vegetables and fruits. Avoid buying veggies and fruits that come individually packed in plastic or thermocol.

– No plastic tiffin boxes, especially for hot food and no plastic cutlery, eat with your hands. Did you know, France is the first country to ban plastic cutlery? Also, no cling films for fruits and dabbas. Use steel dabbas and malmal cloth for wrapping rotis, etc.

– Use steel or copper water bottles for drinking water when traveling and not plastic bottles (including mineral water bottles).

2. Bring back the iron kadhai – Say bye to your teflon coated non-stick kadhais that have made you believe that glory lies in avoiding fat (you know now that it doesn’t). The iron kadhai is an important and undervalued source of iron in your diet. Cook your poha, upma and sabzis in it. Don’t forget to add the ghee or oil and spices and I bet you will never fall short of iron ever again. Also, let go off the aluminum vessels and foils too. You can use stainless steel, pital/brass and other varieties. Exposure to aluminum lowers the levels of zinc, an important mineral for our bodies, especially for brain health and preventing diabetes.

3. Heat, don’t microwave – First of all, if you are microwaving, that means you are just overcooking and then overeating, followed by overstoring and again overeating. So stop this vicious cycle and if you have to heat food, simply heat it slowly on flame. Microwaving is harmful for the micronutrients in the food as it quickly heats them at extremely high temperatures where their bonds break and they get oxidized and become toxic for your body.

Don’t forget to involve the men of the household.

Image source: Shutterstock