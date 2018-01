Actress Ragini Khanna has wowed us with her versatility in a variety of performances – as an actor in the 2017 film Gurgaon and TV shows like Sasural Genda Phool, as a crooner in Star Ya Rockstar, as a dancer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, as a host and participant in comedy and reality shows like Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights with Kapil, India’s Best Dramebaaz and several other roles on TV and in films. But what makes her even more inspiring to us is her long and ongoing weight loss and fitness journey. From her debut in the hit TV show Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, to what she is today, we can certainly see a difference in the bubbly actress. Today, Ragini sports a much fitter physique which she says she’s working on not just for her TV and film roles, but also for her health.

Getting fit, eating healthy and conquering food cravings is just as difficult for her as it is for us. When Ragini started working, she was 68 kgs. A few years ago, Ragini took up a show for which she needed to lose weight in a short period of time. But this weight loss was very drastic—she lost 12 kgs in 4 months. “This kind of drastic weight loss never lasts and I immediately put on weight and went back to 64 kgs. This happened because I didn’t follow a good diet. In fact, I used to often starve myself. After that, I decided not to play with my health and follow proper nutrition and exercise to be fit and healthy,” Ragini admits. Since the last couple of years, Ragini has gradually lost weight and, today, she weighs 51 kgs.

Here, Ragini shares with us her fitness and diet secrets:

Some important rules I follow to maintain my weight 1) I don’t have packaged food and aerated drinks 2) I never smoke and drink 3) I eat organic and natural food 4) I never skimp on good sleep and water 5) I try to think good thoughts and be positive because that goes a long way in ensuring good health and a sound mind.

The workouts that really work for me: I never do the same exercises. I get bored. I have done gymming for a very long time under a very tough trainer who used to make me work out like a beast! I have done callisthenics, plyometrics, swimming, running for 7 km every day, yoga and walking for an hour every day. I want to take up a sport now, either squash or tennis, for at least an hour every day. I usually take a break once a week for my body to recover.

The biggest challenges: Weight loss for me is a little tricky. The first place where I tend to lose weight easily is my face and then my cheeks look a bit hollow and a little haggard. On the other hand, I always struggle with the fat around my stomach. I find it difficult to get rid of that. So for me, it’s a constant struggle—toning up my abs while maintaining a healthy glow on my face. With regards to my diet, my only vice is black coffee. I think I might look better if I give up that as well!

What Ragini eats: After waking up, I have a bottle of water and 1 glass of warm water with cinnamon. For breakfast, I have a healthy balance of carbs and proteins. It’s usually sprouts or toast with eggs (1 yolk and 2-3 whites) or moong dal chila or cottage cheese toast. I have a fruit 1 hour after my breakfast.

At lunch and dinner, I never mix carbs. I have either roti or rice. No, rice doesn’t make me put on weight. I have rice with dal and lots of vegetables. There was a time when I used to be finicky about healthy eating. I used to eat only exotic, non-Indian foods. But over time, I have realized that even Indian food can be healthy. I end my meals with buttermilk.

In the evening, I snack on one or two fruits, 2 biscuits, a handful of nuts, dates or prunes.

For dinner, I have rice, vegetables and dal. I need carbs at night. If I don’t eat roti or rice at night, I wake up at 3 am with severe food cravings!

Ragini’s cheat meals: My nutritionist allows me to have 2 cheat meals per week. So, Saturday and Sunday dinners are when I cheat on my diet. But even then, I control my portion sizes. So, if I want a pizza, I will have 2 slices of pizza (thin crust only!).

The one mistake I will never make: Earlier, I would eat only two meals a day. I would overstuff myself with food during those two meals. But now, I have learnt to eat 3-4 times a day and control my portion sizes.