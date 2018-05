Actors are true example-setters when it comes to fitness.We say so not only because they’re constantly photographed, but also because they need to keep transforming themselves physically as well as emotionally for each role that they take up!

Alia Bhatt, the actor who entered the industry as a girl-next-door has now become the most sought-after actor in Bollywood. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has carved a niche for herself! But as they say, nothing comes easy. The actor keeps herself fit and energetic by performing a variety of exercises, yoga and dance.

Here’s how she keeps herself fit:

Trying till the very end is all too important. Moreover, it is also important to keep changing your routine,in order to shun the monotony. Bhatt is said to be a fan of yoga- especially to improve flexibility. She performs a set of suryanamaskar, chakrasana, pranayam, bhujangsana etc. Bhatt dances her way to fitness (no, we are quite serious)! Read: Alia Bhatt reveals her weight loss diet secrets and breaks the biggest diet myths

Apart from a healthy yoga session, she also does a mix of cardio, dumbbells, push-ups, crunches, lunges, squats, bicep curls and treadmills! Currently, the power-packed actor’s film Raazi has climbed the 100 cr club by being the 5th film of the year to get into the bracket!

Image/ video source: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt