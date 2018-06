TV actor Parvati Vaze, who is currently winning hearts with her impeccable acting, in the soap ‘Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo’ is a fitness junkie. The gorgeous actress who grabbed the eyeballs, when she starred in the soap ‘Sapnon Se Bhare Naina,’ also plays football. Know how she keeps herself in top shape.

Parvati who is one of the popular actors of TV industry works out religiously. “My fitness regime consists mainly of cardio. I also play football twice a week and I do a proper warmup before playing, which consists of stretching, squats and jogging. I work on each and every body part. But, mainly, I concentrate on doing my abs,” says Parvati.

Parvati who doesn’t believe in dieting says that she is not a fussy eater.” I start my day with 2-3 glasses of water.Usually, I have a substantial breakfast that consists of eggs/ poha/ a lean meat sandwich with coffee. My lunch consists of eat 2-3 rotis with vegetable, salad and grilled chicken or fish. In the evening, I opt for a lights snack. My dinner consists of — soup and grilled chicken or fish,” tells Parvati.

Speaking about her cheat food, she explains, “I don’t believe in denying myself something that I’m craving. So, if I feel like eating a piece of chocolate or chaat, I have it as portion control is the key.”

Parvati concluded by saying,” There is a big difference between being fit and being thin. A lot of people go on diets to lose weight and don’t bother exercising and that is not being fit. You have to be active and do some form of work out, be it at the gym, yoga, playing a sport or any physical activity that interests you.”