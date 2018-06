Tall and sultry Karishma Tanna own our hearts when she featured in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ after which, there was no looking back for her. Soon, Karishma gained immense popularity with her charming looks and attractive persona. She also participated in reality shows like ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Bigg Boss 8’. Karishma who made her Bollywood debut with Grand Masti aims to stay fit and her Instagram pictures are a proof of it.

Karishma Tanna who enjoys a massive fan following is sweating it out hard in the gym. In the below video posted on her Instagram she can be seen weightlifting. Isn’t Karishma looking super hot? Take a look!

Read: This is how football legend Sunil Chhetri manages to stay fit

In this picture Karishma can be seen striking a perfect balance with the help of the medicine ball. Karishma performs core strengthening exercises as well. Well-balanced Karishma! Though, it is tough Karishma managed to pull it off easily. What say guys!

Read: A sneak peek into actor Gul Panag’s fitness routine

Karishma who is addicted to fitness swears by her fitness routine and here you can see her performing core exercises with this wonder prop — the medicine ball. She captioned the picture as, “Work hard, train harder! Old sayin but I swear by it!”

Yoga is good for over all well-being and Karishma Tanna believes the same. She is a yoga lover who practices yoga for living a healthy life. She captioned the picture as, “A little progression each day adds up to big results!!” Isn’t she amazing!

Image Source: Instagram/ @ karishmaktanna

Verified