Hot, chiselled and handsome are words to describe model and actor Adam Dormi. The actor will soon be seen in a project called Flame. Known to be fit, this model, actor and writer is an inspiration for us all. He loves biryani, Hrithik Roshan and workouts! He can’t compromise on good food or fitness, he says.

Here’s a sneak-peak into his world of diet, exercise and fitness.

What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness or gymming is a getaway for me. I think every person who’s in the industry can relate to that feeling. I think of the gym as my sanctuary. I’m in a different world when I train, it’s almost a getaway.

How many times in a week do you workout?

I normally workout 6 days a week, twice a day. I do give myself a cheating day once a week. I also like to wake up early, so that I can make the best of my day. Early bird gets the worm.

What is your workout regime like?

Usually I do my weights in the morning and my cardio and abdominals in the evening. From time to time I shift my workouts so that I can I surprise my muscles.

One tip about fitness for our readers?

Don’t eat at irregular times. Don’t eat too late.

Who according to you is the fittest model in the Bollywood industry?

I think Hrithik Roshan is in good shape.

While it is true that fitness is a lifestyle to be followed, a strict diet should be maintained. When it comes to Dormi’s fitness, diet has an important role to play. Read on to know about all his likes and dislikes.

Are you a foodie?

I’m a traveller and love trying new cuisines.

Your favourite cuisines?

Japanese and Italian. I know it’s like apple and oranges (laughs)! I enjoy Indian food too.

One irresistible food item?

Biryani.

Your cheat diet?

Has to be pizza!

One thing you absolutely hate/dislike eating?

Lamb meat, it’s too gamy.