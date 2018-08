Staying fit can help you keep many diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure at bay. Fitness is a way of life for some people and one of them is dashing actor Shabir Ahluwalia who is a fitness fanatic. Shabir is disciplined when it comes to his fitness routine. Shabir who debuted with the soap ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ became a household name due to his charming looks and attractive persona. Shabir who has a rough and rugged physique enjoys a massive fan following. The talented actor who was seen in famous soaps like ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Kayamath’ never fails to motivate us. The magnificent KumKum Bhagya actor does callisthenics to stay in top shape. Get inspired by Shabir who is giving us some major fitness goals and start exercising right away!

Callisthenics are the gymnastic exercises designed to develop physical health and vigour. So, if you are tired of going to the gym and doing those same boring exercises, you can make your fitness routine interesting by opting for it. Callisthenics is a full body workout and can tone your physique. It can help you to lose weight as it helps in burning calories. It can enhance your self-esteem and confidence. If you are stressed it can help you to de-stress and also build your muscles. You will be able to become more flexible and agile. Moreover, it can also improve your balance and stamina.

Shabir does medicine ball slams which can help you to build a stronger core. Medicine ball slams can be done anywhere – in the gym or at home. It aids fat loss and promotes muscle building. It is a good form of cardio and can improve your endurance. The chivalrous actor also plays cricket to ensure that he stays healthy.

He loves to do yoga and also nails handstand like a pro. Handstand can help you to improve your bone health, blood circulation and breathing. It can make you flexible and improve your hand-eye coordination. The amazing exercise can perk-up your mood and strengthen your immunity. So, if you want a strong upper body, then handstand is your go-to exercise. But, do it under the guidance of your fitness expert otherwise you can suffer injuries.

Image Source: Instagram/ @ shabirahluwalia