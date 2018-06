Kirti Sanon’s baby sister Nupur Sanon has charmed the audiences with her appealing looks and soulful voice. Nupur who aspires to become an actress is into singing as well. Nupur captured many hearts and attention when she reportedly sang her first song in the year 2005, ‘Bekarar Karke’ on YouTube. After which, Nupur was appreciated for her singing and later she also sang ‘Teri Galiyan’ which became super hit on YouTube along with ‘Janam Janam ‘ from Dilwale . Below, the gorgeous lady spills the beans about her fitness mantras.

Nupur who believes in staying fit never misses her exercise routine. " I work out for 5 days a week. For 3 days, weight training,one day functional and one day I practice boxing. I try to do cardio, whenever I get time. If not, I go for a 30 minute jog to a park near my place."

As per Nupur, “Abs and triceps are the areas I try work on every day. I feel if you are regular with these two, you really start seeing a change in your shape within 15-20 days. Also, gymming is important but there is nothing like a jog in a park!”

Nupur who follows a low carb or a no carb diet explains, "I keep moderating my carb intake depending on my mood. Mostly, it's no carb to low carb. My breakfast consists of an egg white omelette full of veggies with a cup of chai or black coffee. My lunch consists of chicken or dal with veggies. I eat quinoa whenever I feel like consuming carbs. Dinner consists of chicken/fish/ paneer with veggies."

Nupur who is calorie conscious says, “Unfortunately, I don’t have a high metabolism. I have to work on my meal-spacing for that! I usually try avoiding the whites ie sugar,maida,milk and so on.”

Speaking about her cheat food, Nupur says, “Once a week! I feel it’s very important to give your body a cheat meal especially when you’re dieting. So, I love to eat punjabi dal makhni and butter chicken.”