On Monday, Deepak Chahar celebrated his maiden India call-up with three wickets as India ‘A’ beat England Lions by five wickets in the final of the A-team Tri-Series at the Kia Oval. Starting on Tuesday at Manchester, medium pacer Deepak Chahar earned his maiden call up in the Indian squad for the three-match T20 series against England. Chahar who represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 gave us major fitness goals. Take a look at Chahar’s Instagram account and start exercising right away! Read: Know how actress Bhumi Pednekar manages to stay fit

Cricket helps in increasing stamina and endurance, improves balance and flexibility, tones the muscles and helps to enhance the hand-eye coordination and agility. Similarly, there are many cricketers who are considered as the fitness icons and amongst the newbies Deepak Chahar is inspiring the youth with his cricketing skills. The handsome cricketer grabbed the eyeballs with his good bowling and looks. Read: Parvati Vaze’s fitness secrets revealed!

Chahar who loves to exercise in the rainy season makes sure that he opts for a full body workout. Also, he works on his core to strengthen it and here you can see Chahar is nailing it like a boss! Good going!

Chahar believes in not giving excuses and he is disciplined about his practice. Chahar surely is inspiring many! Go for the kill Chahar!

Chahar is a fitness enthusiast and follows a stringent fitness routine. So guys, when are you exercising?

Training off season # hard work pays A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:04am PST

Chahar also does rope exercises and he believes in working hard. Boy! You have successfully managed to motivate us!

Image Source: Instagram/ @ deepak_chahar9