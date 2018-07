Badminton ace PV Sindhu who currently ranks 3 worldwide in the women’s badminton singles category has a number of awards including Padma Shri and Arjuna award. PV Sindhu is an inspiration not just because of her incredible success but also because of her dedication to fitness. Here’s how the 23-year-old keeps herself fit.

Badminton– Undoubtedly, badminton makes you perfectly fit. Badminton is one of the most underrated exercises or sport. It tones muscles, burns calories, improves concentration, elevates mood and improves lung function.

Yoga– Everyone today, would agree that yoga is one of the best forms of exercise. Many celebrities swear by it. Yoga helps in toning down the body along with other benefits like improving strength, flexibility, breathing and so on. For athletes, who concentration while playing any sport, the calmness and concentration that comes with yoga really helps! Look at how Sindhu does it like a pro.

Gymming/ workouts– Well, the fitness challenge by Rajyavardhan Rathore was a definite hit. The player took the challenge head on and performed pull-ups like a boss! Read: MS Dhoni’s fitness and diet secrets

In Sachin Tendulkar’s Kit up challenge, the actor is seen exercising and playing her favourite sport!

Image/ video source: Instagram- @pvsindhu1