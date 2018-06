Actor Amit Sadh who was seen in the soaps like ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’ and so on is a fitness enthusiast. He won many hearts when he participated in reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss 1’ and ‘Nach Baliye’. Amit was also seen in a web series ‘Breathe’. Amit who is very much disciplined about his fitness routine, sees to it that he never misses it. Take a look at through and rugged ‘Gold’ actor’s Instagram post and get motivated!

Read: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are married: Know how actor Abhinav Shukla keeps himself fit

Amit is a fitness junkie and believes in sweating it out hard in the gym. His inclination towards fitness is applaud-worthy. Amit with his chiseled body and the guy-next-door looks charmed the audiences and also gave people fitness goals from time to time.

Amit who swears by his fitness routine doesn’t only train for a character or for a film. But, he trains for his mind and body. To continue to be disciplined. Training is like a ritual for him. Good going Amit, you have inspired many here! Like Amit, when are you taking charge of your health? What are you waiting for? Get going! Read: Dev 2 actor Ashish Chowdhry’s fitness mantra

In the below Instagram post, Amit looks hot and sexy. And the credit goes to his washboard abs and toned physique. Isn’t he looking handsome and powerful?

Amit is absolutely looking like a hunk and he is nailing it like a boss in the Instagram post below. His toned biceps are killing it. Wow Amit! Cheers to your hard work.

Image Source: Instagram/ @ theamitsadh