Bigg Boss 10 contestant Bani J aka Gurbani Judge, who shot to fame by her stint in Season 4 of MTV Roadies is a fitness fanatic and she follows a stringent fitness routine. Bani who showcases her abs and tattoos makes sure to never skip her gym. Her shoulder cuts, washboard abs and toned body can make you go crazy over her. Bani who also flaunted her fitter bod in Bigg Boss 10 became a household name due to her dare-devil attitude. Take a look at her Instagram videos and photo. Take charge of your health right now!

In the below Instagram video, Bani can be seen performing barbell workouts which are beneficial for your overall well-being. She captioned the picture as, “Segmented Deads 60kgs for 4 from the ground, 120kgs for 3 from blocks (no seg), 130kgs 2/3 from blocks (no seg).”

Bani who often posts her pictures and videos performing a deadlift has has become a role model amongst the youth. In the below picture, you can see her toned body.

Bani has washboard abs and strong biceps and the below picture perfectly captures her toned body.Don’t miss this power-packed workout of Bani who is completely nailing it. Bani’s fitness love will make you fall in love with her. Way to go girl! Been a while since I posted me doing some fitnasss. Celebrated an off day by getting 10+hrs of sleep, a protein pancake stack and ofcourse, leg day. So here’s some good ol’ deads (because they give me life) 8 solid reps @100kgs. Ayyy.

Image Source: @banij