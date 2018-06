Actor Ashish Chowdhry who will be seen in suspense soap ‘Dev 2’ on June 25 has acted in movies like ‘Qayamat’, ‘Dhamaal’ and so on. he was also seen in daily soaps like ‘Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye’ and many more. He is the winner of reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi : Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns’ and was one of the contestants in celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Ashish who displayed his amazing fitness level in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is very much disciplined about his fitness routine. The rough and rugged actor is a gym junkie and is surely giving us major fitness goals.

The actor who is as fit-as-a-fiddle has got well toned biceps. Take a look at his Instagram post and get inspired to lead a healthy life!

In the below Instagram post Ashish can be seen working out rigorously and Ashish you have successfully managed to help us take up fitness seriously! Read: 3 yoga asanas for good respiratory health

Ashish who does bosuball squats makes sure that he strengthens his core. Though, he advises that one should exercise under the professional guidance to avoid any kind of injuries. Read: TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s fitness routine will make you go crazy for him!

Ashish equally focuses on all the body parts and take a look at his leg workout. Want strong legs? Start working out.

In the Instagram post below, Ashish can be seen doing pull-ups. Pull-ups are good for overall well-being as they strengthen the back, improve the grip strength and perk-up the mood. Well done Ashish you are completely nailing it! People, give it a try!

Image Source: Instagarm/ @ ashishchowdhry