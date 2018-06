The handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover who enjoys a massive fan following is one of the popular actors of the TV industry. Karan is known for his phenomenal acting in soaps like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Qubool Hai’ and many more. Karan who is fondly known as KSG is also considered as one of the fittest actor as he follows a stringent fitness routine. The rough and tough actor who featured in movies like ‘Alone’ and ‘Hate Story 3’ will also be seen in the movies – ‘3 Dev’ and ‘Firrkie’. Karan and Bipasha Basu both are fitness enthusiasts and can be often spotted while working out together. Take a look at Karan’s Instagram posts and get inspired if you wish to acquire a muscular body like him!

Karan who is a heartthrob of many never gives a miss to his fitness routine. He never fails to motivate people by giving them some major fitness goals. Karan’s fitness levels are impeccable and he makes sure he is never out of shape. His passion for fitness is unbelievable!

Karan is so much inclined to fitness that he even works out at night. He manages his exercise routine perfectly along with his busy schedule.

Karan is flexible, strong and dedicated and the below post will surely make you go crazy for him. Isn’t he adorable!

Karan who strikes a perfect work-life balance is completely mailing the balancing act. Look at the way he is stretching! Too good Karan!

In the below Instagram post, Karan can be seen doing a lizard pose and look at the way he has pulled it off! Outstanding! Isn’t he?

