Actor par excellence, Ranveer Singh has been hitting the headlines for all the right reasons lately. Whether it is the rumour of him getting married to gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone or it is for his kick-ass performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, he has never failed to surprise us!

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor has a lot of films lined up in this year and has, posted his body transformations from time to time. Here are 4 times he gave us major fitness goals:

While the actor finished shooting for Padmaavat, and started shooting for Gully Boy, the actor underwent massive transformation. Be it for his coy boy look or his never-die-for attitude, this was a transformation to be framed! Read: How Ranveer Singh got ripped for Ramleela! Learn from his fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens (Exclusive)

Singh’s fitness challenge drove away all our blues! The ease at which he performs the challenge along with talking to his buddies- Aditya Roy Kapur and Siddhart Malhotra is beyond adorable.

Read: Here’s how Ranveer Singh got those killer abs for Befikre

While Singh was shooting for Gully boy with the graceful Alia Bhatt, he even posted pictures of them gymming. Surely, giving us major partner-workout goals!

Surely, this is the Monday motivation we badly needed. What are you waiting for, run to your gym now! The actor is currently gearing up for the movie Simmba. The actor plays a fit cop in the movie and is all set to release in December this year.

