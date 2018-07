John Abraham’s flick ‘Satyameva Jayate’ is all set to hit the floors on August 15th. Nora Fatehi, the sizzling hot actor who is known for her sexy dance and super hot figure has performed a song, Dilbar, in the movie. Nora is very particular about her workouts and diet and makes it a point to share her photos and videos with her fans on Instagram.

Ever since the song came out, we are wondering what’s the secret of her sensuous body! Here’s how she maintains her fitness:

Pole Dance: Well, well, well, we all know there is no form of dance that is as hot as pole dance! And yes it’s one of the most popular ways to keep fit. Many actresses in Bollywood swear by the dance form to keep themselves fit and Fatehi, is no different. Look how comfortable she is while she performs the dance like a pro!

Stretches: Nora knows the importance of stretching. Look at how the pretty actor slays it with this awesome leg stretch!

Pilates: Bollywood loves pilates! Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and many other actors swear by this regime for a hot and fit bod. Look at how this actor does it with ease (and style!):

Image/video source: Instagram- @norafatehi